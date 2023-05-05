Estate Counselors LLC Sells 13,940 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,601. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

