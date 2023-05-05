Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.58.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $201.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.