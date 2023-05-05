Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6-$16.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.65 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.21.

EL stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,276. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.13.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

