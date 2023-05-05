ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) Shares Down 9.5%

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 360,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,080,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

ETAO International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43.

ETAO International Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

