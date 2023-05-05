Euler (EUL) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Euler (EUL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Euler has a market capitalization of $38.76 million and $710,619.40 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00007861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

