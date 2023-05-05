Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $123.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.14 million. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Articles

