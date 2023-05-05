Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $40,046.58 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Everbridge by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 323,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

