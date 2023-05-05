Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Evergy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $62.32. 723,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 833,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

