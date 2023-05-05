Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.18 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

