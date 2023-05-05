Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.98. 143,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $72.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after acquiring an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

