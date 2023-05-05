Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,619. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.