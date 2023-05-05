Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. Exelon also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.42 EPS.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

EXC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 3,849,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,619. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.