Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. Exelon also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.42 EPS.

EXC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 3,849,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,619. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

