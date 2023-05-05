EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.79% of EZCORP worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EZCORP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $264.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.14 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.