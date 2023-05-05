Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

FPI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

