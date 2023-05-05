Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Plans $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 168.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.34. 647,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

