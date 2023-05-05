Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.