Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.87

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 1784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Ferrovial Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

