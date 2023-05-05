Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.87

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 1784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.
Ferrovial Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.
