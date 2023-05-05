F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. F&G Annuities & Life has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

NYSE FG opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,303,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

About F&G Annuities & Life

Further Reading

