Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLDR opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

