Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.01. 4,677 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Magellan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Magellan ETF

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

