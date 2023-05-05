Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $80.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

