FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Up 10.5% Following Strong Earnings

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.66. 965,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,337,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 370,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

