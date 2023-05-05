First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) PT Lowered to $31.00 at DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $213.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.71.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

In other news, Director John J. Harris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Further Reading

