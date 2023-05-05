First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $24.28.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838 in the last ninety days.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCO)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.