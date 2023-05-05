First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) vs. Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Equitable Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $107.77 million 1.24 $28.88 million $2.47 5.06 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.35 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 57.13%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 19.57% 14.77% 0.95% Equitable Financial N/A -1.76% -0.16%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

