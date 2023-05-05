First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.97

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 1371001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

