First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First of Long Island stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 249.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 2,165.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

