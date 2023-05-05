First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.81 and last traded at $91.99. Approximately 25,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 37,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $941.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Growth index. The fund selects and weights growth stocks using a proprietary methodology. FTC was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.