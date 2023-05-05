FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.79

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.79 and last traded at $104.63, with a volume of 28099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

