Flare 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.29 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Flare has a market cap of $420.26 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,687,447,809 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,679,416,816.028374 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02880944 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $5,773,047.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

