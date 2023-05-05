FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 130,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 171,306 shares.The stock last traded at $40.01 and had previously closed at $39.91.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $774,000.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.