FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOXA. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.39.

FOXA opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $5,526,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in FOX by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 124,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in FOX by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in FOX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

