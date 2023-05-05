Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 135,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 25,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fremont Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Fremont Gold

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

