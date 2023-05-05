Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Frontdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Trading Down 2.1 %

FTDR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 756,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 372.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 441.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Frontdoor

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

