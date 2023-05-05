FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Trading 0.2% Higher

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.72. 11,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile



The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

