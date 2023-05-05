Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.36

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
