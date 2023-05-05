Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $494.76

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 494.76 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 463 ($5.78). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 481 ($6.01), with a volume of 288,262 shares changing hands.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 3.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 486.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,563.16, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.