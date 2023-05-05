Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.81 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.50.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 25.67%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

