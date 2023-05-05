Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Barclays

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Garmin by 356.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Garmin by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,051,000 after purchasing an additional 330,487 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 276,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80,238 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $4,144,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

