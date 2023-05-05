Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Garmin also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.78. 885,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,168. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

