Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $177.86

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.86 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.12). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.12), with a volume of 21,986 shares trading hands.

Gateley Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.11. The company has a market cap of £217.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,440.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

