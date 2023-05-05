Gemsstock Ltd. Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gemsstock Ltd. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,500 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for 16.8% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gemsstock Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mosaic worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. 1,248,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.