Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has raised its dividend by an average of 150.2% annually over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

NYSE GNK opened at $13.10 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

