General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $336,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $89.78. 630,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

