GensoKishi Metaverse Price Hits $0.12 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $204.56 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

