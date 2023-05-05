Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Barbara J. Runyon Sells 3,748 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,113,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,304,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after buying an additional 566,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

