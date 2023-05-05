Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Barbara J. Runyon Sells 3,748 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gentherm Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:THRM opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
