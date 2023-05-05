Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

GEOS stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.38. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 308,805 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 696,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Featured Stories

