Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,790. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average is $198.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

