Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

