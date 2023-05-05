Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 6,244 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.34. 886,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,757. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.32. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

